Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Insider Michael A. Wekerle Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) insider Michael A. Wekerle purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 119,984 shares. The company’s market cap is $58.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

MOGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc is a Canada-based financial technology company, which is focused on building a digital financial brand, Mogo. The Company’s technology platform provides consumers with access to responsible credit solutions. The Company leverages big data algorithms and the technologies to manage the customer experience.

