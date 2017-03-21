Mobileye NV (MBLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Mobileye NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mobileye NV in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Mobileye NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mobileye NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.09.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) traded down 0.091% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.515. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,685 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.554 and a beta of 0.97. Mobileye NV has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. Mobileye NV had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileye NV will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye NV by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,191,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mobileye NV by 4,616,375.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 184,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 184,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mobileye NV by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye NV by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 676,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye NV Company Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

