MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) CEO Michael L. Falcone Purchases 750 Shares

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) CEO Michael L. Falcone acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $15,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,997.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) traded up 2.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,796 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. MMA Capital Management LLC has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $23.50.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC, formerly Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, partners with institutional capital to create and manage investments in housing and renewable energy. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.) Operations, International Operations and Corporate Operations.

