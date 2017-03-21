MINDBODY Inc (MB) Insider Bradford Lee Wills Sells 8,172 Shares

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $227,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, January 27th, Bradford Lee Wills sold 1,043 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $26,335.75.

On Monday, January 9th, Bradford Lee Wills sold 10,220 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,055.00.

Shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) traded down 1.26% on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 377,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. MINDBODY Inc has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MINDBODY during the third quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in MINDBODY by 573.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,001,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 852,515 shares during the period. Analytic Investors LLC purchased a new position in MINDBODY during the third quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MINDBODY by 216.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 171,897 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in MINDBODY during the third quarter valued at about $3,354,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with over 51,000 local business subscribers on its platform in over 130 countries and territories. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to approximately 28 million active consumers.

