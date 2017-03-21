Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KORS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on Michael Kors Holdings to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr cut Michael Kors Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.74 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 price objective on Michael Kors Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Michael Kors Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.98.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) traded down 1.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,590 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. Michael Kors Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Michael Kors Holdings had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,942 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter valued at $613,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter valued at $29,053,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 52.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 476,989 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 163,892 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 170.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors Holdings

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

