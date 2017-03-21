Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on Michael Kors Holdings to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Michael Kors Holdings to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Vetr cut Michael Kors Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $48.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.98.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) traded down 0.86% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. 1,631,873 shares of the company traded hands. Michael Kors Holdings has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Michael Kors Holdings had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

