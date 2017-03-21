Michael F. Falcon Sells 521 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $28,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded down 1.77% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. 65,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company earned $367.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. NetGear had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NetGear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetGear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetGear by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in NetGear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetGear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc is a global networking company. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol security cameras, and home automation devices and services. Its segments include retail, commercial and service provider. The retail business unit consists of home networking, home video security, storage and digital media products.

