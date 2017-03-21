Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) PT Set at $6.00 by Roth Capital

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) has been assigned a $6.00 price target by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) traded up 1.23% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 117,368 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $184.59 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Maxwell Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The firm earned $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxwell Technologies will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,054,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products.

