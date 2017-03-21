Maxim Group Analysts Give Bioline RX Ltd (BLRX) a $1.00 Price Target

Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) received a $1.00 price target from equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bioline RX in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bioline RX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Bioline RX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioline RX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of Bioline RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) traded down 6.14% on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,283 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $60.38 million. Bioline RX has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioline RX stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.14% of Bioline RX worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

