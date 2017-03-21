MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Given New GBX 349 Price Target at Panmure Gordon

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT) had its price objective hoisted by Panmure Gordon from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 349 ($4.31) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 289.50. 7,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 125.96 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.32. MaxCyte has a one year low of GBX 75.00 and a one year high of GBX 300.00.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc focuses on cell-based medicines. The Company’s cell modification technology, Flow electroporation, is used for discovery, development and manufacture of small molecule, biologic and cell-based therapeutics. The Company’s products include instruments, processing assemblies and insourcing services.

