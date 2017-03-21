Mark Zuckerberg Sells 375,332 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 375,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.87, for a total transaction of $52,497,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 380,636 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $52,497,317.12.

On Monday, February 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 192,874 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.10, for a total transaction of $26,250,151.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 386,116 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total transaction of $52,500,192.52.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 798,076 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $95,002,967.04.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,196,697 shares. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $400.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,500,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.91 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.49.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

