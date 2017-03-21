Mark Pegler Sells 40,000 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Mark Pegler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($15.76), for a total transaction of £510,400 ($630,356.92).

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) opened at 1322.00 on Tuesday. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 754.48 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,355.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,204.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,181.98. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.04 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 17.90 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Hill & Smith Holdings PLC’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HILS shares. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.81) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,362 ($16.82) target price on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($16.92) target price on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products-Utilities, Infrastructure Products-Roads and Galvanizing Services.

