Mark A. Hohnen Buys 74,000 Shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (BCN) Stock

Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (LON:BCN) insider Mark A. Hohnen purchased 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £60,680 ($74,941.34).

Mark A. Hohnen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Mark A. Hohnen purchased 50,000 shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £41,500 ($51,253.55).

Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (LON:BCN) opened at 82.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 91.02 million. Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com has a 1-year low of GBX 59.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 102.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.38.

BCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target for the company. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target for the company.

