Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim set a $98.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded down 3.564% on Monday, reaching $44.785. 1,004,108 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.379 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $85.83.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $829.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 1,000 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith B. Fischer acquired 2,000 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.34 per share, with a total value of $108,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,890 shares of company stock valued at $252,946. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt PLC during the third quarter worth $119,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 116.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt PLC during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

