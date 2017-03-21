Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.44) price objective on the stock.

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) traded down 8.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 955.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares. Maintel Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 675.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,110.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 114.52 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 963.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 933.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Maintel Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Maintel Holdings plc Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

