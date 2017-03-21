Macy's Inc (M) PT Set at $35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) has been given a $35.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on M. Vetr upgraded Macy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.05 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Macy's in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on Macy's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $39.00 target price on Macy's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy's presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) traded down 4.15% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,418,374 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.79. Macy's has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm earned $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy's will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Macy's’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,316,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,655,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,271,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,699,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,086,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,640,000 after buying an additional 332,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,236,000 after buying an additional 350,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,916,000 after buying an additional 213,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

