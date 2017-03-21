LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Conviction-Buy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial Holdings from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.66.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded down 2.34% during trading on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,692 shares. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.85.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. LPL Financial Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marco Hellman sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,615,952 shares of company stock valued at $65,039,461 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,914,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after buying an additional 365,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 340,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,975,000.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

