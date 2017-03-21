Live Ventures Inc (LIVE) CEO Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LIVE) CEO Jon Isaac purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Isaac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Jon Isaac acquired 2,000 shares of Live Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Jon Isaac acquired 500 shares of Live Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Jon Isaac acquired 13,795 shares of Live Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,587.00.

Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LIVE) traded down 2.61% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,326 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Live Ventures Inc has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

Live Ventures Company Profile

Live Ventures Incorporated is a holding company for diversified businesses. The Company’s segments include Manufacturing Segment, Marketplace Platform Segment and Services Segment. The Manufacturing Segment consists of Marquis Industries, Inc The Marketplace Platform segment consists of livedeal.com and Modern Everyday, Inc The Services Segment consists of the local exchange carrier billings business and velocity local.

