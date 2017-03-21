Lexington Realty Trust’s (LXP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated their hold rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) traded up 0.437% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.335. The company had a trading volume of 487,506 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.634 and a beta of 0.94. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,259,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,976,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,858,000 after buying an additional 1,460,244 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 427,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The Company’s segment is single-tenant real estate assets. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the single-tenant area.

