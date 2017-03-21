Lennox International Inc. (LII) CAO Roy A. Rumbough Sells 2,259 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Roy A. Rumbough sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $388,570.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at $362,081.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.65. 404,960 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $172.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6,021.68%. The firm had revenue of $897 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,858,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,541,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 118,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

