Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Carla Shumate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $416,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,896 shares in the company, valued at $72,505,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,494 shares of company stock worth $11,101,966. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 6.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 78.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) traded down 4.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.35. 95,561 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. Lendingtree has a one year low of $64.07 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree), formerly Tree.com, Inc, is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers. The Company offers a range of loan types and other credit-based offerings for its consumers. The Company operates through Lending activities segment. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans and small business loans, and other related offerings.

