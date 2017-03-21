Legal & General Group Plc’s (LGEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.33) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 301 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.43 ($3.07).

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) traded down 0.08% on Monday, hitting GBX 250.50. 6,337,489 shares of the stock traded hands. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 160.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 257.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.86 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.00.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 10.35 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group Plc’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In other Legal & General Group Plc news, insider John Kingman bought 1,842 shares of Legal & General Group Plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £4,365.54 ($5,391.55). Also, insider Mark Zinkula sold 63,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £159,537.50 ($197,032.85). Insiders bought a total of 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,951,238 in the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group Plc

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.