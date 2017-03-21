Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 197 ($2.43) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

LGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 276 ($3.41) to GBX 282 ($3.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.62) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 276 ($3.41) to GBX 301 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 248.43 ($3.07).

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) opened at 250.70 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 160.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 257.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.87 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 10.35 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group Plc’s previous dividend of $4.00.

Your IP Address:

In other Legal & General Group Plc news, insider John Kingman purchased 1,842 shares of Legal & General Group Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,365.54 ($5,391.55). Also, insider Richard H. Meddings purchased 1,103 shares of Legal & General Group Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,746.47 ($3,391.96). In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,951,238.

About Legal & General Group Plc

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.