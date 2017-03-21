Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research Corp. is a leading global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter 2017 results with earnings surpassing our estimates. The results were driven by strong success in the areas of device architecture, process flow and advanced packaging technology inflections. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterized Semi-Equipment Wafer Fab industry. The company has been improving on WFE market share significantly since 2013 and expects to continue making gains, going forward. At the same time, the persistent decline in the PC market, which is still the most important consumer of DRAMs, the competitive climate and currency effects remain concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pacific Crest upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded down 1.54% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 904,539 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.44. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $127.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post $9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 80,009 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $9,961,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 16,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $1,875,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,245 shares of company stock worth $35,874,070. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 95.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 97.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

