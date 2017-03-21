Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.91 ($1.97).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) traded up 0.15% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,514 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.00. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 131.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 133.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.35 billion.

About Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over the counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as, other sports and by machines.

