L Brands Inc (LB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr cut shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.74 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded down 2.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 4,240,594 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.82. L Brands has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The business earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of L Brands by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

