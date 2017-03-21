Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland’s beat fourth quarter earnings and sales during the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 backed by strong online sales. The company is also taking several steps to boost sales in the form of psoft fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results, wherein consolidated comparable store sales declined 4.6% compared with an increase of 1.3% registered in the prior-year period. Although earnings of 83 cents beat estimates, it declined 14% from the year ago quarter mainly due to lower margins. Shares of Kirkland's underperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Wholesale sector for the past one year. The home furnishing stock has been incurring higher operating expenses for several quarters, due to increased shipping and packaging expenses. The company has been struggling with low traffic mainly more and more people are inclined towards online buying. In order to match up the trend, the company is also focusing on e-Commerce, but it is still trailing way behind.”

KIRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Kirkland's from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kirkland's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded down 2.62% on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 50,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kirkland's has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.12 million. Kirkland's had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland's will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Kirkland's by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland's during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Kirkland's by 835.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Kirkland's by 27.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Kirkland's by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

