Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have been increasing since Kimberly-Clark reported better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2016, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In fact, the company’s shares have been rising since past six months compared to the Zacks Categorized industry. Adjusted earnings increased 2.1% from the year-ago figure, boosted by cost savings, improved operating profits and lower tax rates. However, sales were flat from the prior-year quarter, mainly due to foreign currency headwinds. Higher volumes were offset by the decline in net selling prices and product mix. Moreover, the company provided weak sales forecast for 2017. Though Kimberly-Clark anticipates currency volatility, increased competition and higher marketing expenses to hurt profits over the near term, it expects higher cost savings and continued product innovation to drive growth.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $116.33 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.05.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.15% on Tuesday, reaching $133.54. 776,278 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.65. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $138.87.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 614.22%. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 10.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. FCM Investments TX boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 14.7% in the third quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Corp Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

