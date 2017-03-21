Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Kennametal's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machine Tools & Related Products industry. Over the long run, Kennametal holds solid organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Also, the company aims at developing sound cost structure by rationalization of certain manufacturing facilities and lowering of costs through employee and cost-reduction programs. For fiscal 2017, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be within $1.20-$1.50 per share range, higher than $1.11 recorded in the previous year. Free cash flow will likely come in a band of $90-$110 million. However, the company is exposed to risks from foreign currency translation, stiff competition, high debt levels and uncertain economic conditions.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Kennametal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) traded down 2.39% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 201,683 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company’s market cap is $3.02 billion.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is -98.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

