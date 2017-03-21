JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group plc (VOD)

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.46) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 255 ($3.15) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Beaufort Securities downgraded shares of Vodafone Group plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. AlphaValue reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 242 ($2.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.52) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232.18 ($2.87).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 210.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.62. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 58.75 billion. Vodafone Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 186.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10.

In other news, insider Ronald Schellekens sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total value of £804,000 ($992,960.36). Also, insider David Thomas Nish bought 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £5,965.50 ($7,367.54). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,152 shares of company stock valued at $646,366.

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

