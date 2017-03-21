JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $98.53 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.72% during trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,623,597 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $320.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business earned $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 21,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,801,582.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,900.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon Smith sold 65,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $5,510,924.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,466 shares in the company, valued at $19,868,780.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,699 shares of company stock worth $17,009,515 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,616,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 290,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

