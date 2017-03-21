JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) a $250.00 Price Target

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) received a $250.00 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) traded down 2.00% during trading on Monday, hitting $211.78. 258,369 shares of the stock traded hands. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $111.12 and a 12 month high of $218.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.16 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Mercadolibre’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Your IP Address:

In related news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 70.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 43.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 370.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc (MercadoLibre) hosts an online commerce platform in Latin America, which is focused on enabling e-commerce and its related services. The Company provides a portfolio of services facilitating e-commerce transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela and other countries (including Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.