Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Insider Acquires £355.20 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Simon Farrant purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.56) per share, with a total value of £355.20 ($438.68).

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) opened at 3018.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,077.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,207.77. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.79 billion. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,580.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,568.00.

Your IP Address:

JMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey PLC to an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,754 ($46.36) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.70) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($41.37) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 3,380 ($41.74) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,348.30 ($41.35).

Johnson Matthey PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.