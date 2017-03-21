John Victor Roos Sells 194 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $16,272.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $16,138.86.

On Thursday, March 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 141 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $11,781.96.

On Thursday, February 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $11,842.56.

On Thursday, February 16th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $11,761.92.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $11,628.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $11,259.36.

On Thursday, January 26th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $11,376.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $10,893.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $10,815.84.

On Thursday, January 5th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $10,484.64.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 1.1192% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.9722. 1,870,934 shares of the company traded hands. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.2777 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. salesforce.com, inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Hollencrest Securities LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 104.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 65,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 13.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 120.2% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 15,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.31 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

salesforce.com, inc. Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

