John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (JLIF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.48 Per Share

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld’s previous dividend of $3.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF) opened at 137.00 on Tuesday. John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld has a one year low of GBX 1.08 and a one year high of GBX 137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.15.

JLIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld from GBX 344 ($4.25) to GBX 349 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.33 ($3.67).

Your IP Address:

About John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.