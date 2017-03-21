John Bandini Mclaren Sells 980 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $72,020.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,701.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) traded down 0.069% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.955. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,415 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.172 and a beta of 0.38. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.86. The firm earned $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.52 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 140.54%.

Your IP Address:

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 437,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,338,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc (SHS) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates and develops manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.