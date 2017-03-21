Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 1.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,405,952 shares. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

In other news, Director Steven M. West bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.92 per share, with a total value of $102,675.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $125,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 295,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $10,066,024.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,220,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,572,988.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,600 shares of company stock worth $12,723,418. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,935,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,822,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,816,000 after buying an additional 8,043,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,753,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

