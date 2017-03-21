Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Medgenics Inc (GNMX) to Hold

Medgenics Inc (NDAQ:GNMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medgenics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medgenics (NDAQ:GNMX) traded down 15.38% on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,056 shares. Medgenics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm’s market cap is $69.39 million.

