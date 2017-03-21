Jefferies Group LLC Begins Coverage on Touchstone Innovations PLC (IVO)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Touchstone Innovations PLC (LON:IVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 453 ($5.59) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IVO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Touchstone Innovations PLC in a research report on Monday. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Touchstone Innovations PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Touchstone Innovations PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 472.50 ($5.84).

Touchstone Innovations PLC (LON:IVO) opened at 353.625 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 357.13. The firm’s market cap is GBX 566.62 million. Touchstone Innovations PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 275.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 484.75.

Your IP Address:

Touchstone Innovations PLC Company Profile

Touchstone Innovations plc, formerly Imperial Innovations Group plc, is a technology commercialization company. The Company creates, builds and invests in technology companies and licensing opportunities developed from scientific research focusing on the Golden Triangle. The Company has operations in London, Cambridge and Oxford.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Innovations PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Innovations PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.