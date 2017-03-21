Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) SVP Sells $27,578.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $27,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $26,910.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total transaction of $23,186.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 0.593% on Tuesday, hitting $143.225. 396,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.344 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Brave Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 540.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 10.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

