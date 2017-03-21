Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Mizuho

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 0.920% on Tuesday, hitting $142.755. The stock had a trading volume of 448,296 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55.

