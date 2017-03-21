Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.95.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 1.45% on Monday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 322,147 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $116,661.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $26,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,484 shares of company stock valued at $709,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brave Asset Management Inc increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 540.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 10.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

