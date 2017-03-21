Jason R. Thackston Sells 750 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) insider Jason R. Thackston sold 750 shares of Avista Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $29,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,423.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) traded up 1.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. 58,117 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.37. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business earned $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.05 million. Avista Corp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.3575 dividend. This is an increase from Avista Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Avista Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Avista Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avista Corp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista Corp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avista Corp by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Avista Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Avista Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Avista Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista Corp

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

