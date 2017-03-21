James Patrick Tursi Buys 4,750 Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARLZ) Stock

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) insider James Patrick Tursi acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $10,022.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,488.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) traded down 5.720% on Tuesday, hitting $2.225. 1,411,446 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $145.74 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.67% and a negative net margin of 211.76%. The firm earned $20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLZ. Drill Craig A raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. Drill Craig A now owns 958,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 374,345 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,791,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

