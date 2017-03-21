Jamba, Inc. (JMBA) Director Glenn W. Welling Buys 7,600 Shares of Stock

Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn W. Welling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Glenn W. Welling bought 63,100 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $609,546.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Glenn W. Welling bought 52,955 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $506,779.35.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Glenn W. Welling bought 30,855 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $297,442.20.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Glenn W. Welling bought 36,469 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $354,478.68.

On Monday, February 27th, Glenn W. Welling bought 78,398 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $769,868.36.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Glenn W. Welling bought 120,200 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,175,556.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Glenn W. Welling bought 24,128 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $235,248.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Glenn W. Welling bought 31,192 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $301,938.56.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Glenn W. Welling bought 9,716 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $92,690.64.

On Monday, February 6th, Glenn W. Welling bought 5,453 shares of Jamba stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $53,112.22.

Shares of Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 165,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $145.78 million. Jamba, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMBA. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jamba by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 764,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 125,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamba during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jamba by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamba during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamba during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jamba in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc is a restaurant retailer of specialty food and beverage offerings. The Company operates through retail segment. The Company’s offerings include whole fruit smoothies, squeezed juices and juice blends, Energy Bowls, and a range of food items including, hot oatmeal, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, Artisan Flatbreads, baked goods and snacks.

