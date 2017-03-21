Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) EVP Courtney J. Ryan Sells 3,675 Shares

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $106,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,855 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) traded down 1.83% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,936 shares. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company earned $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jabil Circuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on Jabil Circuit from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil Circuit from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil Circuit from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jabil Circuit by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 723,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil Circuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Jabil Circuit by 12.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil Circuit during the third quarter worth $7,825,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

