J Sainsbury plc’s (SBRY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reissued their outperform rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 305 ($3.77) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue reissued an add rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.64) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 259 ($3.20) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.46) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 253.93 ($3.14).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded down 0.66% on Monday, hitting GBX 272.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,443 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.32 billion. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 294.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.54.

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

