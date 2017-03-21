IXYS Co. (IXYS) Director S Joon Lee Sells 24,790 Shares

IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) Director S Joon Lee sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $332,681.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Joon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, S Joon Lee sold 4,900 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $65,709.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Joon Lee sold 19,060 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $253,879.20.

On Tuesday, March 7th, S Joon Lee sold 532 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $6,862.80.

On Monday, February 27th, S Joon Lee sold 500 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $6,455.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Joon Lee sold 18,968 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $245,066.56.

Shares of IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) traded up 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 427,682 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $444.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. IXYS Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of IXYS by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IXYS by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Discovery Group I LLC raised its stake in shares of IXYS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 1,163,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of IXYS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,935,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IXYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IXYS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

IXYS Company Profile

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

