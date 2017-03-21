Iwg Plc (IWG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 280 ($3.46). JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iwg Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) opened at 297.00 on Tuesday. Iwg Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 223.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 322.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.83. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2737.68 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 3.55 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

