iRobot Co. (IRBT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, iRobot’s shares underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the Zacks categorized Industrial Automation/Robotics industry. Post divestiture of the Defense & Security business, iRobot’s success as a pure play consumer technology company still remains ambiguous. Also, headwinds such as stiff industry rivalry and any supply chain issues might hurt near-term results. However, the company is expected to bolster revenues on the back of solid Home Robotic products’ demand. In addition, the recently signed inorganic deals and the new capital allocation program are likely to generate benefits in the quarters ahead. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock remained unchanged for both 2017 and 2018.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded down 1.68% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 327,273 shares. iRobot has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.97 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $625,032.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,601,729.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in iRobot by 100.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 16.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

